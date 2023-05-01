The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are allowing 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Suns have a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by two points per game. They're putting up 113.6 points per game, 17th in the league, and are giving up 111.6 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA.

These two teams average a combined 229.4 points per game, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 224.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Denver has put together a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.

Phoenix has won 42 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 25.5 -110 24.5 Jamal Murray 24.5 -125 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 16.5 +100 17.4 Aaron Gordon 14.5 -130 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 -125 11.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.