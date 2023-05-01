The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).

The Suns have a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.0 points per game. They're putting up 113.6 points per game, 17th in the league, and are allowing 111.6 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 0.4 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams surrender 224.1 points per game combined, 4.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.

Phoenix has compiled a 42-39-1 record against the spread this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 25.5 -110 24.5 Jamal Murray 24.5 -125 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 16.5 +100 17.4 Aaron Gordon 14.5 -130 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 -125 11.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.