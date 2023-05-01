The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are doing battle in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

  • Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Suns Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-4) 229 -170 +145 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-4.5) 228.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-4) 228.5 -179 +150 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-4.5) 227.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.
  • The Suns' +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by two points per game) is a result of putting up 113.6 points per game (17th in NBA) while giving up 111.6 per contest (sixth in league).
  • The teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 0.4 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams give up 224.1 points per game combined, 4.9 points fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Denver has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.
  • Phoenix has covered 42 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Nikola Jokic 25.5 -110 24.5
Jamal Murray 24.5 -125 20.0
Michael Porter Jr. 16.5 +100 17.4
Aaron Gordon 14.5 -130 16.3
Bruce Brown 11.5 -125 11.5

