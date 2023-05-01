The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are doing battle in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Suns' +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by two points per game) is a result of putting up 113.6 points per game (17th in NBA) while giving up 111.6 per contest (sixth in league).

The teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 0.4 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 224.1 points per game combined, 4.9 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Denver has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Phoenix has covered 42 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 25.5 -110 24.5 Jamal Murray 24.5 -125 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 16.5 +100 17.4 Aaron Gordon 14.5 -130 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 -125 11.5

