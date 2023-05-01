The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league while allowing 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential overall.

The Suns put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while allowing 111.6 per contest (sixth in NBA). They have a +170 scoring differential and outscore opponents by two points per game.

These two teams score a combined 229.4 points per game, 0.4 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 224.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Denver has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Phoenix has put together a 42-39-1 record against the spread this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 25.5 -110 24.5 Jamal Murray 24.5 -125 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 16.5 +100 17.4 Aaron Gordon 14.5 -130 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 -125 11.5

