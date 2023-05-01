Nuggets vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The point total is set at 228.5 in the matchup.
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-4.5
|228.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- In 40 of 82 games this season, Denver and its opponents have gone over 228.5 points.
- Denver's contests this year have an average total of 228.3, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Nuggets have compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
- Denver has entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
- This season, Denver has won 36 of its 47 games, or 76.6%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|40
|48.8%
|115.8
|229.4
|112.5
|224.1
|229.9
|Suns
|38
|46.3%
|113.6
|229.4
|111.6
|224.1
|226.2
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- Six of Nuggets' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Denver has performed better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets score are only 4.2 more points than the Suns give up (111.6).
- When Denver scores more than 111.6 points, it is 38-17 against the spread and 47-8 overall.
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|26-21
|38-44
|Suns
|43-38
|7-6
|42-40
Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Suns
|115.8
|113.6
|12
|17
|38-17
|32-11
|47-8
|34-10
|112.5
|111.6
|8
|6
|36-12
|34-19
|40-8
|39-14
