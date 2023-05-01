The Denver Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The point total is set at 228.5 in the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -4.5 228.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In 40 of 82 games this season, Denver and its opponents have gone over 228.5 points.

Denver's contests this year have an average total of 228.3, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Nuggets have compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread.

Denver has entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.

This season, Denver has won 36 of its 47 games, or 76.6%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 40 48.8% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9 Suns 38 46.3% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Six of Nuggets' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Denver has performed better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets score are only 4.2 more points than the Suns give up (111.6).

When Denver scores more than 111.6 points, it is 38-17 against the spread and 47-8 overall.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Nuggets and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 26-21 38-44 Suns 43-38 7-6 42-40

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Nuggets Suns 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 38-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 32-11 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-10 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 36-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-19 40-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-14

