Check out the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29), which currently includes only one player listed, as the Nuggets ready for their NBA playoffs second round game 2 with the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Ball Arena on Monday, May 1 at 10:00 PM ET.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Nuggets took down the Suns 125-107 on Saturday. Jamal Murray led the way with a team-leading 34 points in the win for the Nuggets, while Kevin Durant notched 29 points in the loss for the Suns.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Payne PG Questionable Back 10.3 2.2 4.5

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets put up just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow (111.6).

Denver is 47-8 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

The Nuggets have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 113.7 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.1 points fewer than the 115.8 they've scored this year.

Denver hits 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets rank second in the league by averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th in the NBA, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Suns Season Insights

The Suns' 113.6 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Phoenix has put together a 34-10 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

The Suns have played better offensively in their past 10 games, tallying 117.2 points per contest, 3.6 more than their season average of 113.6.

Phoenix knocks down 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.7%.

The Suns' 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 17th in the NBA, and the 110.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank seventh in the league.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -4 229

