The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29) heading into their NBA playoffs second round game 2 against the Phoenix Suns (45-37) currently has just one player. The playoff matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, May 1 from Ball Arena.

The Nuggets will seek another victory over the Suns after a 125-107 win on Saturday. In the Nuggets' win, Jamal Murray put up 34 points (and added five rebounds and nine assists), while Kevin Durant scored 29 in the losing effort for the Suns.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Payne PG Questionable Back 10.3 2.2 4.5

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets average are just 4.2 more points than the Suns give up (111.6).

Denver has a 47-8 record when scoring more than 111.6 points.

The Nuggets have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 113.7 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.1 points fewer than the 115.8 they've scored this year.

Denver hits 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in the league), and give up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Suns Season Insights

The Suns' 113.6 points per game are just 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Phoenix is 34-10.

While the Suns are putting up 113.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 117.2 a contest.

Phoenix knocks down 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 37.4% rate (seventh-best in NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make, shooting 35.7% from deep.

The Suns' 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 17th in the NBA, and the 110.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank seventh in the league.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -4 229

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.