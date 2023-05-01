The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29) ahead of their NBA playoffs second round game 2 against the Phoenix Suns (45-37) currently includes just one player. The playoff matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, May 1 from Ball Arena.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Nuggets defeated the Suns 125-107 on Saturday. Jamal Murray paced the Nuggets in the win with 34 points, while Kevin Durant scored 29 in the losing effort for the Suns.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Payne PG Questionable Back 10.3 2.2 4.5

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets score are just 4.2 more points than the Suns allow (111.6).

Denver has a 47-8 record when scoring more than 111.6 points.

The Nuggets have been racking up 113.7 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in the league), and give up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Suns Season Insights

The Suns' 113.6 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Phoenix is 34-10.

The Suns are scoring 117.2 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 3.6 more than their average for the season (113.6).

Phoenix makes 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.7%.

The Suns average 112.1 points per 100 possessions (17th in league), while giving up 110.1 points per 100 possessions (seventh in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -4 229

