Monday's 10:00 PM ET game between the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Ball Arena features the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and the Suns' Deandre Ayton as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Monday, May 1

Monday, May 1 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets knocked off the Suns, 125-107, on Saturday. Jamal Murray scored a team-high 34 points for the Nuggets, and added five rebounds and nine assists. Kevin Durant had 29 points, plus 14 rebounds and one assist, for the Suns.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 34 5 9 2 0 6 Nikola Jokic 24 19 5 0 0 1 Aaron Gordon 23 6 0 1 0 3

Suns' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 29 14 1 1 3 1 Devin Booker 27 4 8 1 2 0 Deandre Ayton 14 7 1 0 0 0

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic leads his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the field. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray is averaging 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Aaron Gordon averages 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 56.4% from the floor.

Bruce Brown is averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Michael Porter Jr. is putting up 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton is No. 1 on the Suns in rebounding (10 per game), and posts 18 points and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Devin Booker is the Suns' top scorer (27.8 points per game) and assist man (5.5), and posts 4.5 rebounds.

Durant gives the Suns 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Chris Paul paces the Suns in assists (8.9 per game), and puts up 13.9 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Torrey Craig gives the Suns 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 17.5 10.1 6.4 1 0.5 1.2 Devin Booker PHO 25.5 3.7 5.1 1.7 0.7 1.7 Jamal Murray DEN 19.2 3.7 5 0.8 0.3 2.8 Kevin Durant PHO 21.8 6.4 3.8 0.6 1 2 Bruce Brown DEN 12.9 3.8 2.7 1.5 0.5 0.5 Chris Paul PHO 12.6 3.8 5.1 1.4 0.6 2

