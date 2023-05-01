When the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Phoenix Suns (45-37) face off at Ball Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, Nikola Jokic and Devin Booker will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Monday, May 1

Monday, May 1 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Watch Jokic, Deandre Ayton and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets knocked off the Suns, 125-107, on Saturday. Jamal Murray scored a team-high 34 points for the Nuggets, and Kevin Durant had 29 for the Suns.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 34 5 9 2 0 6 Nikola Jokic 24 19 5 0 0 1 Aaron Gordon 23 6 0 1 0 3

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Suns' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 29 14 1 1 3 1 Devin Booker 27 4 8 1 2 0 Deandre Ayton 14 7 1 0 0 0

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic leads his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Gordon posts 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown puts up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton is the Suns' top rebounder (10 per game), and he produces 18 points and 1.7 assists. His rebounding average ranks him ninth in the NBA.

Booker is averaging a team-leading 27.8 points per game. And he is contributing 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists, making 49.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

The Suns get 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists per game from Durant.

Chris Paul is the Suns' top assist man (8.9 per game), and he averages 13.9 points and 4.3 rebounds. His assist average ranks him fourth in the league.

Torrey Craig is averaging 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 17.5 10.1 6.4 1 0.5 1.2 Devin Booker PHO 25.5 3.7 5.1 1.7 0.7 1.7 Jamal Murray DEN 19.2 3.7 5 0.8 0.3 2.8 Kevin Durant PHO 21.8 6.4 3.8 0.6 1 2 Bruce Brown DEN 12.9 3.8 2.7 1.5 0.5 0.5 Chris Paul PHO 12.6 3.8 5.1 1.4 0.6 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.