When the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Phoenix Suns (45-37) play at Ball Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, Jamal Murray will be a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Monday, May 1

Monday, May 1 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets defeated the Suns, 125-107, on Saturday. Murray poured in a team-high 34 points for the Nuggets, and chipped in five rebounds and nine assists. Kevin Durant had 29 points, plus 14 rebounds and one assist, for the Suns.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 34 5 9 2 0 6 Nikola Jokic 24 19 5 0 0 1 Aaron Gordon 23 6 0 1 0 3

Suns' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 29 14 1 1 3 1 Devin Booker 27 4 8 1 2 0 Deandre Ayton 14 7 1 0 0 0

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Gordon posts 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 56.4% from the field.

Bruce Brown averages 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.4% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in NBA).

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton is putting up a team-best 10 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 18 points and 1.7 assists, making 58.9% of his shots from the floor.

Devin Booker is No. 1 on the Suns in scoring (27.8 points per game), and puts up 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Durant is putting up 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists per contest, making 56% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Chris Paul paces the Suns in assists (8.9 per game), and produces 13.9 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Suns get 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Torrey Craig.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 17.5 10.1 6.4 1 0.5 1.2 Devin Booker PHO 25.5 3.7 5.1 1.7 0.7 1.7 Jamal Murray DEN 19.2 3.7 5 0.8 0.3 2.8 Kevin Durant PHO 21.8 6.4 3.8 0.6 1 2 Bruce Brown DEN 12.9 3.8 2.7 1.5 0.5 0.5 Chris Paul PHO 12.6 3.8 5.1 1.4 0.6 2

