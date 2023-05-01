Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Suns - Western Conference Semifinals Game 2
Nikola Jokic and Devin Booker are two players to watch on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) play the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Ball Arena.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns
- Game Day: Monday, May 1
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Watch Jokic, Deandre Ayton and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets' Last Game
On Saturday, the Nuggets beat the Suns 125-107, led by Jamal Murray with 34 points (plus nine assists and five rebounds). Kevin Durant was the high scorer for the losing squad with 29 points, and he added one assist and 14 boards.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jamal Murray
|34
|5
|9
|2
|0
|6
|Nikola Jokic
|24
|19
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Aaron Gordon
|23
|6
|0
|1
|0
|3
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic is tops on his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Murray posts 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Aaron Gordon puts up 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Bruce Brown puts up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in league).
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|17.5
|10.1
|6.4
|1
|0.5
|1.2
|Jamal Murray
|19.2
|3.7
|5
|0.8
|0.3
|2.8
|Bruce Brown
|12.9
|3.8
|2.7
|1.5
|0.5
|0.5
|Michael Porter Jr.
|13.1
|5.5
|1.1
|0.7
|0.4
|2.4
|Aaron Gordon
|11.8
|5.4
|1.5
|0.4
|0.5
|0.8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.