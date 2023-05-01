In Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns meet.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Suns' opponents have knocked down.

Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.

The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.

Denver has a 47-8 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have performed better at home this year, averaging 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, Denver is allowing 109.6 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 115.3.

The Nuggets are sinking 12.4 treys per game with a 39% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries