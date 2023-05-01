The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 up next.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Suns allow to opponents.

Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are only 4.2 more points than the Suns give up (111.6).

Denver is 47-8 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have played better at home this year, averaging 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game in road games.

Defensively Denver has been better in home games this season, surrendering 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 in road games.

The Nuggets are making 12.4 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging away from home (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries