The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 up next.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

  • The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Suns allow to opponents.
  • Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.
  • The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are only 4.2 more points than the Suns give up (111.6).
  • Denver is 47-8 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Nuggets have played better at home this year, averaging 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game in road games.
  • Defensively Denver has been better in home games this season, surrendering 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 in road games.
  • The Nuggets are making 12.4 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging away from home (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Nikola Jokic Questionable Wrist

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.