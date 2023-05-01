How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Suns: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 up next.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Suns allow to opponents.
- Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are only 4.2 more points than the Suns give up (111.6).
- Denver is 47-8 when scoring more than 111.6 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Nuggets have played better at home this year, averaging 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game in road games.
- Defensively Denver has been better in home games this season, surrendering 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 in road games.
- The Nuggets are making 12.4 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging away from home (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Wrist
