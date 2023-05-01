How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Suns: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns meet in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Suns Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Suns Prediction
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Suns allow to opponents.
- Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 11th.
- The Nuggets score 115.8 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.
- Denver has a 47-8 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are putting up 119.4 points per game this year at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging away from home (112.2).
- Denver is surrendering 109.6 points per game this year at home, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (115.3).
- In home games, the Nuggets are averaging 1.1 more treys per game (12.4) than on the road (11.3). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to in away games (36.7%).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Wrist
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.