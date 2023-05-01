The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns meet in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Suns allow to opponents.

Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 11th.

The Nuggets score 115.8 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.

Denver has a 47-8 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are putting up 119.4 points per game this year at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging away from home (112.2).

Denver is surrendering 109.6 points per game this year at home, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (115.3).

In home games, the Nuggets are averaging 1.1 more treys per game (12.4) than on the road (11.3). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to in away games (36.7%).

Nuggets Injuries