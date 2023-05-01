The Denver Nuggets will face the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Suns allow to opponents.

Denver is 45-16 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 11th.

The Nuggets score 115.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.

When Denver totals more than 111.6 points, it is 47-8.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are posting 119.4 points per game this year at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging away from home (112.2).

Defensively Denver has played better at home this year, giving up 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 when playing on the road.

The Nuggets are draining 12.4 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries