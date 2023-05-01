The Denver Nuggets will face the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

  • The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Suns allow to opponents.
  • Denver is 45-16 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 11th.
  • The Nuggets score 115.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.
  • When Denver totals more than 111.6 points, it is 47-8.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

  • The Nuggets are posting 119.4 points per game this year at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging away from home (112.2).
  • Defensively Denver has played better at home this year, giving up 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 when playing on the road.
  • The Nuggets are draining 12.4 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Nikola Jokic Questionable Wrist

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.