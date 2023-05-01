In Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns meet.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

  • The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Suns allow to opponents.
  • Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 11th.
  • The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are only 4.2 more points than the Suns give up (111.6).
  • When Denver puts up more than 111.6 points, it is 47-8.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

  • The Nuggets are scoring 119.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (112.2).
  • Denver is giving up 109.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (115.3).
  • Looking at three-point shooting, the Nuggets have fared better in home games this year, averaging 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage on the road.

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Nikola Jokic Questionable Wrist

