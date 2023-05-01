In Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns meet.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

TV: TNT

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Suns allow to opponents.

Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 11th.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are only 4.2 more points than the Suns give up (111.6).

When Denver puts up more than 111.6 points, it is 47-8.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are scoring 119.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (112.2).

Denver is giving up 109.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (115.3).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Nuggets have fared better in home games this year, averaging 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage on the road.

Nuggets Injuries