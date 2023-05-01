Player prop betting options for Nikola Jokic, Deandre Ayton and others are available in the Denver Nuggets-Phoenix Suns matchup at Ball Arena on Monday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-110) 13.5 (-125) 8.5 (-120) 1.5 (+180)

The 25.5 points prop total set for Jokic on Monday is 1.0 more than his scoring average on the season (24.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.7 fewer rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (13.5).

Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 1.3 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (8.5).

Jokic's 0.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-125) 4.5 (-120) 6.5 (-105) 3.5 (+105)

The 24.5-point over/under set for Jamal Murray on Monday is 4.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Monday.

Murray's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Monday's over/under.

He has hit 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 fewer than his prop bet total on Monday.

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-128) 6.5 (+100) 2.5 (+145) 0.5 (-143)

The 16.3 points Aaron Gordon scores per game are 1.8 more than his over/under on Monday.

Gordon's rebounding average of 6.6 is lower than his over/under on Monday (6.5).

Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than Monday's over/under.

Gordon has hit 0.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (0.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (-125) 9.5 (-105) 0.5 (-175)

Ayton's 18 points per game are 2.5 points higher than Monday's over/under.

Ayton's rebounding average of 10 is lower than his over/under on Monday (9.5).

Ayton averages 1.7 assists, 1.2 more than Monday's over/under.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Nuggets vs. Suns player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-120) 4.5 (-161) 6.5 (+100) 2.5 (+120)

The 27.8 points Devin Booker has scored per game this season is 1.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (29.5).

Booker's per-game rebound average -- 4.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Monday's game.

Booker's year-long assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is 1.0 assist lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Booker's 2.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.