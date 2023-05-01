Currently, the Kansas City Royals (7-23) have +50000 odds to win the World Series, which places them among the bottom half of teams in the majors (25th).

Royals MLB World Series Odds

Odds MLB Rank Payout To Win the World Series +50000 25th (+50000, bet $100 to win $50000)

Royals Standings Information

In the AL Central, the Royals are 10.0 games back. They are 9.5 games behind in terms of the Wild Card.

Team Games Back 1 Minnesota Twins - 2 Cleveland Guardians 3 3 Detroit Tigers 5.5 4 Chicago White Sox 8 5 Kansas City Royals 10

Royals Team Stats

The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Kansas City's 5.65 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Royals have hit two or more dingers in five games this season, and are 2-3 in those contests.

Kansas City has gone 3-3 in its six games this season with at least five extra-base hits.

The Royals are 2-8 in the 10 games this season when they struck out 10 or more batters.

Kansas City has a 4-6 record in games this season when it gives up three or fewer earned runs (10 times).

Royals Next Game Information

Royals Player Awards Odds

Name MVP Odds Cy Young Odds ROY Odds 2023 Stats Bobby Witt Jr. +12500 - - .221/.264/.410 5 HR 11 RBI Vinnie Pasquantino +12500 - - .275/.378/.495 5 HR 11 RBI Salvador Pérez +15000 - - .279/.321/.490 5 HR 16 RBI Brad Keller - +20000 - 2-2 3.56 ERA 7.1 K/9 Brady Singer - +8000 - 2-3 8.49 ERA 8.8 K/9

Royals' Top Players

Vinnie Pasquantino has been the team's best producer this season, registering a .275/.378/.495 slash line with nine doubles, five home runs, 17 walks and 11 RBI.

This year, Bobby Witt Jr. has produced a .673 OPS, hitting .221/.264/.410 with four doubles, five home runs, seven walks and 11 RBI. He has also pilfered seven bases.

At the dish, Salvador Perez has posted a .812 OPS, hitting .279/.321/.490 with seven doubles, five home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.

Edward Olivares has hit .276/.337/.460 this year with six doubles, two triples, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

