On Tuesday, Alan Trejo (.182 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and three RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is hitting .214 with three doubles and two walks.

In nine of 22 games this season (40.9%), Trejo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 22 games played this season, he has not homered.

Trejo has driven in a run in four games this season (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in three of 22 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings