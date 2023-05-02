The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.159 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Twins.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has four doubles, two triples, four home runs and seven walks while batting .222.

In 55.2% of his games this season (16 of 29), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (24.1%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 29 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (13.8%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has driven in a run in nine games this season (31.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 15 games this season (51.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 16 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

