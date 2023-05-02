C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI in his last game, C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron leads Colorado in total hits (24) this season while batting .242 with 11 extra-base hits.
- Cron has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Cron has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (28.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (16.0%).
- He has scored in 10 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.33).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.1 per game).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 29th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
