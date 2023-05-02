Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI), battle starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has 27 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385.
- He ranks 56th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 101st in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In 63.0% of his 27 games this season, Blackmon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 27 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season (18.5%), Blackmon has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (11.1%) he had two or more.
- In 11 games this year (40.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.33 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.1 per game).
- Peralta (3-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 29th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 21st.
