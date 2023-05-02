The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI), battle starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has 27 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385.

He ranks 56th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 101st in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 63.0% of his 27 games this season, Blackmon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in two of 27 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (18.5%), Blackmon has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (11.1%) he had two or more.

In 11 games this year (40.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings