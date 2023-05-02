Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Harold Castro, who went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time in action, take on Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .214 with a double.
- In seven of 16 games this season, Castro has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 16 games this season.
- In five games this season (31.3%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.33 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Peralta (3-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 29th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
