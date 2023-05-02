Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Matt Duffy (.320 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three walks and two RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is hitting .357 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Duffy has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits on three occasions (18.8%).
- He has gone deep in one of 16 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Duffy has driven in a run in three games this season (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.23 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wells (1-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (2.79), first in WHIP (.724), and 58th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
