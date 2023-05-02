Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (.269 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Twins.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is hitting .200 with three doubles, a triple and eight walks.
- In nine of 24 games this season (37.5%), Lopez has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 24 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In six games this year, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three of 24 games (12.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
- The Orioles rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks 23rd, .724 WHIP ranks first, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 58th.
