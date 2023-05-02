The Baltimore Orioles will look to Jorge Mateo for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

The Orioles are listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+125). The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Royals vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -150 +125 9 -120 +100 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 games.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have come away with seven wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has won four of its 20 games, or 20%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 14 of its 29 chances.

The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 1-12 6-10 3-12 4-9 5-16 2-5

