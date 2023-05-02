Jorge Mateo and the Baltimore Orioles (19-9) will visit Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (7-22) at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, May 2, with a start time of 7:40 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Orioles (-165). The contest's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Tyler Wells - BAL (1-1, 2.79 ERA) vs Ryan Yarbrough - KC (0-3, 6.35 ERA)

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have been favored 15 times and won 13, or 86.7%, of those games.

The Orioles have gone 6-1 (winning 85.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Royals have won in seven, or 25%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win two times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Royals vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+140) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+225) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Nicky Lopez 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+1450) 0.5 (+333)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

