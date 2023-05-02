On Tuesday, Ryan McMahon (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon has eight doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .230.
  • McMahon has had a hit in 18 of 28 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits four times (14.3%).
  • Looking at the 28 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (14.3%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 10 games this season (35.7%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 15
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.33).
  • The Brewers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.14), 29th in WHIP (1.151), and 21st in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers.
