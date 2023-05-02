The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken for the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 2, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. Bookmakers give the Stars -190 odds on the moneyline in this game against the Kraken (+160).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we expect to emerge victorious in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 47-21-14 overall and 8-15-23 in overtime games.

In the 28 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-6-12 record (good for 32 points).

The 14 times this season the Stars finished a game with just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has finished 5-4-7 in the 16 games this season when it scored two goals (registering 17 points).

The Stars have scored three or more goals in 56 games (43-7-6, 92 points).

In the 26 games when Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 14-5-7 record (35 points).

In the 48 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 30-11-7 (67 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 36 times, and went 17-11-8 (42 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 10-8-18 record in overtime games this season and a 46-28-8 overall record.

Seattle has earned 42 points (19-8-4) in its 31 games decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken recorded just one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

When Seattle has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned six points (2-10-2 record).

The Kraken have earned 100 points in their 59 games with three or more goals scored.

Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in 31 games this season and has registered 43 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 35-18-4 (74 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 29 games. The Kraken went 13-13-3 in those matchups (29 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

