The Golden State Warriors are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 119 - Lakers 115

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 4.5)

Lakers (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (227)



The Lakers' .488 ATS win percentage (40-39-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .476 mark (39-42-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Golden State covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 51.2% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (38.7%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Golden State does it better (54.9% of the time) than Los Angeles (52.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Warriors are 37-21, a better record than the Lakers have put up (23-28) as moneyline underdogs.

Warriors Performance Insights

Golden State has been lifted by its offense, as it ranks second-best in the NBA by posting 118.9 points per game. It ranks 21st in the league in points allowed (117.1 per contest).

The Warriors have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking best in the NBA with 29.8 dimes per contest.

In terms of three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Warriors, who are draining 16.6 treys per game (best in NBA) and shooting 38.5% from downtown (second-best).

Of the shots taken by Golden State in 2022-23, 52.1% of them have been two-pointers (61.5% of the team's made baskets) and 47.9% have been from beyond three-point land (38.5%).

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles puts up 117.2 points per game and give up 116.6, ranking them sixth in the league offensively and 20th on defense.

The Lakers are 15th in the league in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.

With 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc, the Lakers are 24th and 24th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

In 2022-23, Los Angeles has attempted 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' baskets have been 2-pointers, and 25.2% have been 3-pointers.

