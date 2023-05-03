Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on May 3 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .276 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks.

Olivares has gotten a hit in 16 of 24 games this year (66.7%), including seven multi-hit games (29.2%).

He has homered in two of 24 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once nine times this season (37.5%), including three games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (92.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings