Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Brewers.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Brewers Player Props
|Rockies vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Rockies vs Brewers Prediction
|How to Watch Rockies vs Brewers
|Rockies vs Brewers Odds
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .217 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- Tovar enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .353 with one homer.
- Tovar has picked up a hit in 17 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has homered in one of 27 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year, Tovar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (40.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|11 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.34).
- The Brewers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (32 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lauer gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, April 25 against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 5.19 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.