The Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino hit the field at Kauffman Stadium against Ryan Mountcastle and the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Oddsmakers list the Orioles as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +125 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Royals vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -155 +125 9 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have come away with seven wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has won four of its 21 games, or 19%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 15 of its 30 chances.

The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 1-13 6-10 3-12 4-10 5-17 2-5

