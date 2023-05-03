Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Orioles on May 3, 2023
Player props can be found for Adley Rutschman and Vinnie Pasquantino, among others, when the Baltimore Orioles visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Royals vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has 30 hits with nine doubles, five home runs, 17 walks and 11 RBI.
- He's slashed .275/.378/.495 so far this season.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Orioles
|May. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Twins
|Apr. 30
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|at Twins
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has 27 hits with four doubles, two triples, five home runs, seven walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a .221/.264/.410 slash line so far this year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|May. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 30
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Twins
|Apr. 28
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Twins
|Apr. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Kyle Gibson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Gibson Stats
- Kyle Gibson (4-0) will take the mound for the Orioles, his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Gibson has five starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.
- The 35-year-old's 3.93 ERA ranks 45th, 1.311 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 61st among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Gibson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Tigers
|Apr. 27
|4.1
|8
|3
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 22
|6.1
|2
|1
|1
|11
|3
|at White Sox
|Apr. 15
|5.1
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 10
|6.1
|5
|1
|1
|4
|3
|at Rangers
|Apr. 4
|7.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|0
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has five doubles, four home runs, 25 walks and 18 RBI (34 total hits).
- He's slashed .315/.437/.472 so far this season.
- Rutschman has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Royals
|May. 2
|4-for-5
|3
|0
|1
|6
|at Tigers
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Tigers
|Apr. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Tigers
|Apr. 29
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Apr. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
Jorge Mateo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Mateo Stats
- Jorge Mateo has 26 hits with five doubles, six home runs, six walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashing .338/.384/.636 so far this season.
- Mateo enters this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.
Mateo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|May. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|Apr. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
