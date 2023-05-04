Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Alan Trejo, who went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI last time out, take on Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Brewers.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is batting .233 with four doubles and two walks.
- Trejo has gotten a hit in 10 of 23 games this season (43.5%), including three multi-hit games (13.0%).
- In 23 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Trejo has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three of 23 games so far this season.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.34 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 34 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- The Brewers will send Miley (3-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.86 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.86, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .227 batting average against him.
