Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-5 with a double in his last game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Wade Miley) at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Brewers.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .219 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Profar will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 during his last outings.
- Profar has had a hit in 19 of 27 games this season (70.4%), including multiple hits four times (14.8%).
- He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has driven in a run in seven games this year (25.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (37.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|12 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.34 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 34 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Miley (3-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 1.86 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed a 1.86 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.
