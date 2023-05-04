Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on May 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Orioles.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel is hitting .195 with eight doubles, a triple and four walks.
  • In 14 of 25 games this season (56.0%) Isbel has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (12.0%).
  • In 25 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Isbel has driven in a run in seven games this season (28.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In six of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 14
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rodriguez (1-0 with a 4.07 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In five games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.07 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
