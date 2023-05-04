The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate (2022)

Garcia hit .318 with a double and a walk.

In four of nine games last year (44.4%), Garcia picked up at least one hit, including two multi-hit performances.

Including all nine games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Garcia drove in a run in two games last year out of nine, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.

He scored in one of his nine games last season.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 0 GP 9 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

