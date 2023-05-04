MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on May 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is batting .180 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • In 14 of 27 games this year (51.9%) Melendez has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (14.8%).
  • He has homered in three games this year (11.1%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Melendez has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (25.9%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (14.8%).
  • He has scored in eight of 27 games (29.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.07 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.07, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.