Thursday's game at Coors Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (18-12) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (11-20) at 3:10 PM (on May 4). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Brewers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Wade Miley (3-1) for the Brewers and Connor Seabold for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rockies vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Rockies have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

The Rockies have won in nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win six times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging four runs per game (125 total), Colorado is the 24th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.07 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Schedule