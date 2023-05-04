The Baltimore Orioles (20-10) and the Kansas City Royals (8-23) will match up in the series rubber match on Thursday, May 4 at Kauffman Stadium, with Grayson Rodriguez getting the ball for the Orioles and Jordan Lyles taking the mound for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Orioles (-175). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Royals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - BAL (1-0, 4.07 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-5, 5.86 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Royals' game versus the Orioles but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Royals (+145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to defeat the Orioles with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $24.50.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have been favored 17 times and won 14, or 82.4%, of those games.

The Orioles have gone 6-1 (winning 85.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Orioles have a 6-2 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Royals have come away with eight wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 2-11 when favored by +145 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.