Royals vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Baltimore Orioles (20-10) and Kansas City Royals (8-23) play a rubber match on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.
The probable pitchers are Grayson Rodriguez (1-0) for the Orioles and Jordan Lyles (0-5) for the Royals.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Royals vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - BAL (1-0, 4.07 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-5, 5.86 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.86 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In six games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.86, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
- Lyles is trying to collect his second quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Lyles has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this year entering this matchup.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Grayson Rodriguez
- The Orioles will send Rodriguez (1-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed two hits in five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers.
- The 23-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 4.07 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .245.
- In five starts this season, Rodriguez has not yet earned a quality start.
- Rodriguez will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.