On Thursday, Ryan McMahon (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon is hitting .215 with eight doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

In 18 of 30 games this season (60.0%) McMahon has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (13.3%).

He has hit a home run in four games this season (13.3%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this season (33.3%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (36.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings