Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Vinnie Pasquantino and his .690 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up three extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI) against the Orioles.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City with 33 hits and an OBP of .389, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .549.
- He ranks 35th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 25th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Pasquantino has picked up a hit in 67.7% of his 31 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.8% of them.
- He has gone deep in 19.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 31), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Pasquantino has an RBI in 10 of 31 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (45.2%), including one multi-run game.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (37.5%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (56.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (25.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.40).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (35 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.07 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering two hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.07, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
