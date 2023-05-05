Aaron Gordon be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM on Friday versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 97-87 win over the Suns (his last game) Gordon produced 16 points and two steals.

Below we will look at Gordon's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.3 14.7 Rebounds 5.5 6.6 6.5 Assists -- 3 2.3 PRA 23.5 25.9 23.5 PR 21.5 22.9 21.2 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.9



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Aaron Gordon has made 6.3 shots per game, which accounts for 12.0% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 0.9 threes per game, or 6.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Gordon's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Suns are sixth in the league, allowing 111.6 points per contest.

Allowing 42.9 rebounds per game, the Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 23.4 assists per game, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/1/2023 39 16 1 1 1 1 2 4/29/2023 39 23 6 0 3 0 1 3/31/2023 36 26 8 6 2 1 2 1/11/2023 24 12 0 2 0 1 1 12/25/2022 41 28 13 2 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.