The Boston Celtics are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The series is tied 1-1. The over/under for the matchup is 213.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -1.5 213.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have gone over 213.5 combined points in 65 of 82 games this season.

Boston has an average point total of 229.4 in its games this year, 15.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.

Boston has won 52, or 71.2%, of the 73 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Boston has a record of 48-20, a 70.6% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

76ers Betting Records & Stats

Philadelphia has played 57 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 213.5 points.

Philadelphia's outings this season have a 226.1-point average over/under, 12.6 more points than this game's total.

Philadelphia is 48-34-0 against the spread this season.

The 76ers have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (48%) in those games.

This season, Philadelphia has won eight of its 19 games, or 42.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

Philadelphia has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8 76ers 57 69.5% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have gone 7-3 in their past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

Six of Celtics' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Boston has a better record against the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it does in road games (22-19-0).

The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.

When Boston puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 39-21 against the spread and 48-12 overall.

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

Philadelphia is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.

Five of the 76ers' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Philadelphia has a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than away (.561, 23-18-0).

The 76ers average only 3.8 more points per game (115.2) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (111.4).

Philadelphia has put together a 37-13 ATS record and a 43-7 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 38-36 43-39 76ers 48-34 15-11 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 39-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-13 48-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 43-7 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 35-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 41-18 41-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 43-16

