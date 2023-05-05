The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares and his .550 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kyle Muller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has six doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks while batting .267.

Olivares has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In 25 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In seven games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 36.0% of his games this season (nine of 25), with two or more runs three times (12.0%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (92.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings