Jamal Murray and the rest of the Denver Nuggets face the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 97-87 win over the Suns (his previous action) Murray put up 10 points and eight assists.

With prop bets available for Murray, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20 22.8 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.4 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.6 PRA 34.5 30.1 33.8 PR 27.5 23.9 27.2 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.1



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 14.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 17.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.

Murray's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Suns allow 111.6 points per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

The Suns concede 42.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 11th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Suns are ranked third in the league, giving up 23.4 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns have allowed 11.4 makes per game, third in the league.

Jamal Murray vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/1/2023 39 10 4 8 0 0 0 4/29/2023 37 34 5 9 6 0 2 1/11/2023 25 16 2 6 2 0 0 12/25/2022 43 26 5 5 5 1 2

