The Phoenix Suns are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 4)

Nuggets (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (225)



The Nuggets have a 44-36-2 ATS record this season compared to the 41-38-3 mark from the Suns.

Phoenix (19-14-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4 points or more this season (55.9%) than Denver (7-3) does as a 4+-point underdog (70%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Denver and its opponents aren't as successful (45.1% of the time) as Phoenix and its opponents (48.8%).

The Suns have a .720 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-14) this season, better than the .476 winning percentage for the Nuggets as a moneyline underdog (10-11).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver is 12th in the league in points scored (115.8 per game) and eighth in points conceded (112.5).

This season the Nuggets are second-best in the league in assists at 28.9 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Nuggets are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.8). They are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.9%.

Denver takes 63.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.9% of Denver's baskets are 2-pointers, and 27.1% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.